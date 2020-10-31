Suspect In String Of Long Island Residential Burglaries Nabbed

A suspect in a string of residential Long Island burglaries has been apprehended, police said.

The arrest came after an attempted burglary at a home in Wantagh on Monday, Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, a 51-year-old man was in the basement of his Woodside Drive residence when he heard a loud noise.

The victim went upstairs to find out what caused the noise, opened his rear door, and observed an unknown male running through his yard, said police.

The suspect jumped over a fence and continued running northbound towards North Jerusalem Avenue.

The suspect had attempted to enter through a rear window.

The victim reported no damage or loss of property.

A thorough investigation was conducted and Sergey Fattakhov, 31, of Wantagh, was arrested.

While being processed, Fattakhov kicked a wall in the 8th Precinct and caused damage, according to police.

During the investigation, police say it was determined Fatakhov was responsible for the following pair of burglaries on Thursday, Sept. 17 at:

a Levittown residence on Park Lane. No damage and no loss.

a Levittown residence on N Bellmore Avenue. Jewelry was taken.

Fatakhov was charged with:

two counts of second-degree burglary,

two counts of second-degree attempted burglary,

third-degree criminal mischief

He will be arraigned Saturday, Oct. 31, in Mineola.

