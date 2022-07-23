Suspect In String Of Business Burglaries Caught On Long Island Expressway In Dix Hills

A suspect in a string of nine burglaries of businesses in Suffolk County was apprehended after a stop on the Long Island Expressway, police said.

Following a months-long investigation, the suspect was located just after 10:10 p.m. Friday, July 22 in Dix Hills on the westbound LIE at Commack Road, Suffolk County Police.

The man, Robert Blackmore, age 54, of Ronkonkoma, threw a rock at the glass, entered and stole cash from several businesses in Suffolk County since January, according to police.

Blackmore with nine counts of third-degree burglary for allegedly burglarizing the following businesses:

IHOP, located at 339 Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Stacey’s Bagels, located at 416 Hawkins Ave. in Lake Ronkonkoma on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Starbucks, located at 3701 Express Drive North in Islandia on Tuesday, July 19.

Bagel Express, located at 264 West Main St. in Smithtown on Tuesday, July 19.

Duck Donuts, located at 586 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge on Wednesday, July 20.

Princess Deli Bagels, located at 1151 Jericho Turnpike in Commack on Wednesday, July 20.

Dunkin’, located at 305 Waverly Ave. in Patchogue on Friday, July 22.

Dunkin’, located at 1573 Lakeland Ave. in Bohemia on Friday, July 22.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, located at 4180 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia on Friday, July 22.

Blackmore was scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, July 24.

Detectives from the Major Case Unit, the Fourth Squad and Fifth Squad investigated the case.

