Suspect From Suffolk Nabbed For Separate Robberies At Long Island TD Bank Branches

Police investigators on Long Island busted a bank robber who targeted two TD Bank branches.

Suffolk County resident Joseph Mann, age 49, of Wyandanch, entered TD Bank on Old Country Road in New Cassel shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 when he passed a teller a note demanding money, Nassau County Police Robbery Squad detectives said.

The teller did not comply and the police were called, prompting Mann to flee.

“A short time later,” police said, he entered a different TD Bank branch on Wantagh Avenue in Wantagh, at which point Mann allegedly approached the teller and jumped over the counter, removing an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing from the location.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

The investigation led to police identifying Mann as a suspect, and he was located on Rockaway Boulevard in Queens shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 and was arrested.

At the time he was taken into custody, police said that Mann was found to be in possession of a “white rock-like substance believed to be cocaine.”

Mann was charged with:

Two counts of third-degree robbery;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

No return court date for Mann has been announced.

