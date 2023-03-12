Suspect Flees On LI Expressway After Carjacking Outside Riverhead Outlet Store

Contact Us
Tanger Outlets located in Riverhead.
Tanger Outlets located in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Suffolk County Police

Police are searching for a suspect who fled on the Long Island Expressway after a carjacking at a popular outlet store.

The incident began unfolding around 3:50 p.m. Friday, March 10 at the parking lot of the Banana Republic Outlet store in Riverhead.

Upon police arrival, it was determined that a robbery had occurred and a 2021 gray Kia Seltos was stolen. 

The suspect used physical force to remove the vehicle's owner from the compact SUV and then threatened the vehicle owner with a box cutter before entering the running vehicle and fleeing westbound on the Long Island Expressway, Riverhead Police said. 

The vehicle's last known location is believed to be in Queens at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. 

The suspect is described as a Black man with a dark complexion, in his mid to late 20s, about 6-feet tall, with a slim build, short curly black hair, and goatee, wearing a green vest over a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and light-colored sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at 631-727-4500. All calls will be confidential. 

