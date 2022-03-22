Suspect Charged With Murdering 34-Year-Old Centereach Man, Police Say

Police arrested a suspect in the murder of a Long Island man whose body was found in a wooded area earlier this year.

Glenn Seejattan, age 34, of Wheatley Heights, was arrested on Tuesday, March 22, and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Centereach resident Justin Lee, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Lee's body was found on Jan. 28 in a wooded area west of Brookhaven Drive near the North Shore Rail Trail in Rocky Point, SCPD reported.

He was reported missing on Jan. 21, police said.

SCPD said Seejattan's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.