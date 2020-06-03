Suspect Caught During Burglary In Progress At Long Island Residence, Police Say

A Long Island man was caught red-handed by police stealing from an empty home, investigators said.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday, June 1, members of the Nassau County Police Department responded to an empty residence on Pleasant Avenue in Roosevelt, where there was a report of a suspicious person.

Upon arrival, police found Uniondale resident Elliot Fleming, 58, who was in the backyard holding copper piping.

Officers said that they ordered Fleming to drop the copper pipes, to which he complied, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation found that Fleming had broken into the home and was attempting to steal copper piping inside on Monday, and he had also allegedly broken into a residence on Prospect Street two hours before his arrest that morning.

Fleming was charged with:

Second-degree burglary;

Third-degree burglary;

Second-degree attempted burglary;

Third-degree attempted burglary;

Possession of burglary tools;

Criminal mischief.

Following his arrest, Fleming was held overnight and scheduled to appear in court in Mineola for arraignment on Tuesday, June 2.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.