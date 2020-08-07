Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Violent Robbery Of Woman At Busy Long Island Intersection

Broadway in the vicinity of Adelberg Lane in Cedarhurst.
Broadway in the vicinity of Adelberg Lane in Cedarhurst. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a violent robbery of a 32-year-old woman in broad daylight at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 in Cedarhurst.

The woman was walking westbound on Broadway in the vicinity of Adelberg Lane and was grabbed from behind by an unknown man, Nassau County Police said.

The suspect then grabbed her around the neck, threw her to the ground and demanded money, police said.

The victim informed the subject she did not have any and he proceeded to touch her inappropriately, according to police.

A female witness was driving eastbound on Broadway and pressed her horn which caused the subject to run northbound on Adelberg Lane, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

