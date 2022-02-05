Suspect At Large After Suffolk County Bank Robbery

Police are searching for a suspect after a Long Island bank robbery.

A man entered the TD Bank branch in Elwood, located at 1941 Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 3:55 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4, and verbally demanded money from the teller, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller complied and the man fled the bank on foot, according to police.

The man is described as being White, wearing a knit cap, dark jacket, light pants and a face covering.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

