Suspect At Large After Suffolk County Bank Robbery

Police are searching for a suspect after a late-afternoon Long Island bank robbery.

The man entered the Citibank branch in Lindenhurst, located at 120 Sunrise Highway, at approximately 4:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, and handed a teller a note demanding cash and announced a robbery, Suffolk County Police said.

The suspect left without proceeds when the teller did not immediately comply and fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.

The man is white, 5-foot-8 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with facial hair, police said.

He was wearing what appeared to be an N95 mask, a baseball hat, a hooded sweatshirt, and gloves.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

