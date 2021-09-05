Suspect At Large After Robbery At Long Island Chase Bank

A suspect is at large after a robbery at a Chase bank on Long Island.

It happened. just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, in Carle Place.

A man entered the Chase Bank located at 400 Old Country Road, approached the teller, and verbally demanded money, Nassau County Police said.

The teller complied and the suspect received an undetermined amount of currency before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to police.

The suspect is described by police as being Black, approximately 6-feet tall with an average build, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark sunglasses, a mask, and gloves.

There were eight employees and three customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery. There were no reported injuries, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

