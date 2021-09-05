Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By SUV On Suffolk Roadway
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Robbery At Long Island Chase Bank

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The bank on Old Country Road in Carle Place.
The bank on Old Country Road in Carle Place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a robbery at a Chase bank on Long Island.

It happened. just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, in Carle Place.

A man entered the Chase Bank located at 400 Old Country Road, approached the teller, and verbally demanded money, Nassau County Police said. 

The teller complied and the suspect received an undetermined amount of currency before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to police.

The suspect is described by police as being Black, approximately 6-feet tall with an average build, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark sunglasses, a mask, and gloves.

There were eight employees and three customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery. There were no reported injuries, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.