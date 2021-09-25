Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suspect At Large After Man Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight On Residential Long Island Street

Joe Lombardi
Read More Stories
The area where the shooting happened.
The area where the shooting happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight on a residential Long Island street.

It happened on Friday, Sept. 24 at 5:15 p.m. in Elmont.

Officers responded to a call for multiple shots fired in the rear of 100 Raff Ave. and upon arrival, discovered the man who had been shot, Nassau County Police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at a local area hospital by a physician at around 5:55 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

