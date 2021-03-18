Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Man Robbed, Punched In Head During Long Island Attack

Kathy Reakes
Nassau County Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed another man. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police on Long Island are searching for a man who allegedly robbed another man and then punched and kicked him.

The incident took place around noontime on Tuesday, March 9, on Pine Street in Freeport, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 49-year-old man was walking westbound on Pine Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The man asked if the victim had any money. The victim replied no and the subject proceeded to forcefully rip a chain from the victim’s neck before fleeing on foot. 

The victim began knocking on doors to find help and contact the police. 

The attacker is described as being a Hispanic male, 5-foot-7, 110 pounds, wearing a black hat, black leather jacket, light blue jean, back sneakers, and a dark gray mask. 

The victim saw the man again on Ocean Avenue along with two other adult males, police said.

The victim was chased and punched twice in the head by the second man is described as being Hispanic, approximately 5’8’’ tall, and 150 pounds. 

The victim was able to flee from the men and notify the police. 

The victim reported no injuries.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

