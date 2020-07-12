Suspect At Large After Man Found Shot Dead Near Busy Long Island Intersection

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Joe Lombardi
Northern Boulevard and Museum Drive in Roslyn.
Northern Boulevard and Museum Drive in Roslyn. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed near a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened on Saturday, July 11 just before midnight in Roslyn.

The victim, an unidentified man, was on the ground when officers arrived in the vicinity of Northern Boulevard and Museum Drive, according to Nassau County Police detectives. 

The victim had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police Medic at the scene. His age has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

