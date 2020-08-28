Suspect At Large After Long Island Stop & Shop Robbery, Carjacking Of Cab Driver

A suspect is on the loose after stealing groceries from Stop & Shop on Long Island before carjacking a cab driver who had taken him to the store, police said.

The 50-year-old cab driver was hired by an unknown suspect to take him to Stop & Shop on Merrick Road in Seaford at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Police said that the passengers entered the store, was seen loading a shopping cart with items from the shelves, and then exited without making an attempt to pay for the groceries.

The man then entered the taxi, and “ordered the driver to quickly drive off,” police said. When the driver refused to acquiesce to the request, the suspect shoved him and proceeded to steal his cab, driving north on Washington Avenue.

The taxi driver was uninjured in the carjacking.

According to police, the stolen taxi was later located abandoned in the parking lot of C-Town on Wheeler Road in Central Islip.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man who was approximately 5-foot2. No other descriptive information was released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the carjacking and shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

