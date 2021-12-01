Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

A suspect is at large after a robbery at a Chase bank on Long Island.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 in Franklin Square.

That's when Nassau County Police said the suspect entered the bank located at 925 Hempstead Turnpike.

He then approached the teller and demanded money, according to police. The teller complied and the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of US currency.

There were four employees and two customers present inside the bank at the time of the robbery, according to police. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as being Black, in his mid to late 50s with an average build, and wearing a green jacket.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.