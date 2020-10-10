Suspect At Large After Knifepoint Robbery Of Long Island Food Deliveryman

A suspect is at large after a knifepoint robbery of a Long Island food deliveryman.

The incident occurred on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:50 p.m. in Bellerose Terrace.

According to detectives, while making a food delivery to a 238th Street residence, the male victim, 29, while walking to the front door, was approached from behind by a male black suspect who displayed a large kitchen knife, Nassau County Police said.

The suspect then demanded the victim’s money, cell phone, and car keys.

After obtaining the victim's property, the suspect then fled on foot southbound on 238th Street and then westbound onto 95th Street.

Upon police arrival, officers conducted a canvass of the area and located the victim’s cell phone as well as his car keys in a wooded area at the dead-end of 226st Street.

The uninjured victim further described the subject as being about 6-feet tall and 170 pounds.

He was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes, and a full ski mask.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

