Suspect At Large After Fatal Shooting In Broad Daylight On Residential Long Island Street

A suspect is at large after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight on a residential Long Island street.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, in Freeport on South Bay Avenue.

Upon arrival, Freeport Police officers discovered the victim, a 28-year-old, with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced by a hospital physician, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

