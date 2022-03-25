Suspect At Large After Burglary At Riverhead Restaurant

Police on Long Island are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a restaurant and made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 1 a.m., Wednesday, March 23 at the Country Rotisserie, located at 1528 Old Country Road, in Riverhead.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the front door glass was broken and entry was made into the establishment, the Riverhead Police said.

The Riverhead detective division was notified and responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

An undetermined amount of cash was removed from the establishment, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500.

All calls will be kept confidential.

