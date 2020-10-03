Suspect At Large After Attempted Robbery At Long Island Restaurant

A suspect is on the loose after an attempted robbery at a Long Island restaurant.

An unknown man entered Mr. Chen Chinese Food in New Cassel, located at 1004 Prospect Ave., at about 1:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

Once inside, the suspect held a bag over his hand simulating a firearm while demanding money from the 30-year-old female employee, according to Nassau County Police.

When the employee refused, the suspect walked through the door leading into the kitchen and shoved her to the ground, according to police.

The suspect attempted to grab the cash register before exiting the premises without proceeds in an unknown direction. The employee was not injured.

The suspect is described as being Hispanic with black hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans with tan work boots. No further description is available.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

