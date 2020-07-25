Suspect At Large After Attempted Armed Robbery On Long Island

A suspect is at large following an attempted robbery overnight on Long Island.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, July 25 in Hicksville.

According to detectives, a female victim, 48, exited her vehicle parked on Grand Avenue, when she was approached by a male subject who displayed a black handgun and demanded money, Nassau County Police said.

The victim immediately began yelling for help and the subject fled the scene heading westbound on 4th Street. No injuries were reported.

The subject is described as being 5-foot-5 with a thin build and tan skin, police said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, a black face mask and glasses.

Detectives request anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

