Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Order For ‘Substantial Food’ Sold With Alcohol Dates Back Decades, Cuomo Says
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Attempted Armed Robbery On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Grand Avenue near 4th Avenue in Hicksville.
Grand Avenue near 4th Avenue in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large following an attempted robbery overnight on Long Island.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, July 25 in Hicksville.

According to detectives, a female victim, 48, exited her vehicle parked on Grand Avenue, when she was approached by a male subject who displayed a black handgun and demanded money, Nassau County Police said. 

The victim immediately began yelling for help and the subject fled the scene heading westbound on 4th Street. No injuries were reported.

The subject is described as being 5-foot-5 with a thin build and tan skin, police said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, a black face mask and glasses.

Detectives request anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.