Suspect At Large After Armed Robbery At Riverhead Gas Station

Police on Long Island are on the hunt for an alleged armed robbery suspect who shot at a store employee.

The incident took place in Riverhead around 10:15 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Mobile Gas Station located at 1575 Old Country Road.

According to Riverhead Police, a man entered the store and displayed a black handgun demanding money.

The employee complied and was able to exit the station during the robbery and ran across Pulaski Street, police said.

The suspect followed the clerk on foot and fired a handgun at them, Riverhead police said.

Police said during an investigation, evidence was located at the scene that confirms a handgun was fired.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled eastbound on Pulaski Street.

The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500.

All calls will be kept confidential.

