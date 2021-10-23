Contact Us
Suspect At Large After Armed Robbery At Long Island Subway Shop

Joe Lombardi
The Subway on Jerusalem Avenue in North Merrick.
The Subway on Jerusalem Avenue in North Merrick. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after an armed robbery at a Long Island Subway sandwich shop.

The man entered the Subway sandwich shop, located at 1341 Jerusalem Ave. in North Merrick, just before 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, Nassau County Police said.

Once inside, he pushed the 36-year-old female store clerk up against the wall, simulating that he had a gun and demanded that she give him cash from the register, according to police. 

After obtaining an undetermined amount of money, he left the store in an unknown direction.

The uninjured clerk described the suspect as a Black male, possibly in his 30s and about 5-foot-6. 

He was wearing black pants, a white zippered sweatshirt with a dark hood over his head, blue rubber gloves, and a black face mask.

Detectives request anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

