Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Surf Fisherman Lost At Sea Rescued On North Fork Of Long Island

Christina Coulter
Orient Point Sandbar off Point Road in Orient (shown with the red marker).
Orient Point Sandbar off Point Road in Orient (shown with the red marker). Photo Credit: Google Maps

Surf fisherman Jesse Gordon managed to call police on his apparently waterproof cellphone after two large waves dragged him into the bay at the end of the north fork of Long Island.

Gordon told Town of Southold Police that he was walking at the Orient Point sandbar off Point Road to go surf fishing when he was caught in the ocean's current and pulled far from the shore. Police arrived at the scene at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19. 

Gordon, who refused medical attention upon his rescue, was wrested from the waves by members of the Orient Fire Department approximately 500 yards south of the point, and was brought back to shore by the Sea Marina. 

Three additional agencies, the Southold Bay Constables, the Plum Island ferry and the Cross Sound ferry, all responded to the scene.

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

