Suffolk Teen Drove Drunk With Child In Car, Nassau County Police Say

A teenager was allegedly intoxicated by drugs when he was busted by police in the driver's seat of a car with a 14-year-old passenger while parked on a sidewalk on Long Island.

Nassau County Police officers responded to the intersection of Oakley Street and Clocks Boulevard in Massapequa shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found a black 2005 Ford Mustang partially parked on the sidewalk, police said.

It is alleged that West Islip resident Francisco Rivera, 18, was found sitting in the driver’s seat of the Mustang with a 14-year old passenger.

The subsequent investigation determined that Rivera was allegedly intoxicated, and he was placed under arrest for alleged impaired driving without incident.

Police said that the 14-year-old passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

Rivera was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 16 under Leandra’s Law.

Following his arrest, Rivera was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Mineola on Wednesday, June 17.

