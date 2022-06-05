Suffolk Store Clerks Accused Of Selling Alcohol, E-Cigarette To Minors

A pair of store clerks on Long Island are facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol and e-cigarettes to minors during a sting operation, leading to the closure of two businesses, police said.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department announced that they arrested two employees in Wyandanch after selling to minors during a State Liquor Authority (SLA) inspection on Thursday, May 5.

The inspections were conducted at the BP gas station on Straight Path and Straight Path Discount at 7:10 p.m. and 8:05 p.m. on Thursday night.

According to police, Ahmad Mushtaq, age 56, of North Bellmore sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21 at the BP gas station.

Police said that the business was issued 12 citations from the Town of Babylon Fire Marshal, two citations from the Town of Babylon Plumbing Inspector, and four other Town of Babylon code violation citations.

At Straight Path Discount, police said that Jamal Saleh Al Lahabi, age 41, of the Bronx, sold an e-cigarette to a person under the age of 21.

That business was issued nine citations from the Town of Babylon Fire Marshal, two citations from the Town of Babylon Plumbing Inspector, two citations from the Town of Babylon Building Inspector, and two other Town of Babylon code violation citations.

Both businesses were placarded and closed by the Town of Babylon.

Mushtaq was charged with sale of alcoholic beverage to a person under 21, while Lahabi was charged with sale of an e-cigarette to a person under 21. Both were issued appearance tickets and scheduled to return to court at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.