Suffolk Man Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Parked Patrol Cruiser, Police Say

A man was charged with driving while intoxicated after authorities said he crashed his car into a police vehicle, injuring an officer on Long Island.

Nicolas Chicas, age 48, of Bay Shore, was arrested following the crash that happened in Brentwood at about 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Chicas was driving a 2000 Toyota Corolla north in the left lane on 5th Avenue when he tried to turn right onto Arizona Avenue and crashed the car into the driver's side door of a police vehicle that was in the right lane, SCPD said.

The police vehicle had lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash, police said.

The officer was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, SCPD reported.

Police said Chicas wasn't injured in the crash.

Responding officers determined that Chicas was intoxicated, and he was arrested for DWI, police said.

His arraignment was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28, authorities said.

