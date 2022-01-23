Suffolk Man Caught Driving With Fake License Plate, Police Say

Police on Long Island busted a man driving with phony license plates, authorities announced.

Suffolk County Police investigators said that Brentwood resident Darcy Brewster, age 37, was driving a gray 2002 Land Rover Discovery eastbound Montauk Highway and Barnes Road in Shirley when a Seventh Precinct Patrol officer noticed a paper Texas license plate on the vehicle at approximately noon.

The officer checked with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the vehicle was not properly registered in New York State, police said, prompting a traffic stop that led to the apprehension of Brewster.

Brewster was arrested without incident and charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument. He was issued an appearance ticket and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

