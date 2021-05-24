Suffolk Man Accused Of Breaking Into Long Island Business, Stealing Co-Worker's Car

A Long Island man was taken into police custody over the weekend after allegedly breaking into the flower shop where he worked and stealing a co-worker’s car, investigators said.

Nassau County Police said that between 6 p.m. on Friday, May 21, and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, Suffolk County resident Jarrid Lopez, age 24, entered Flowers By Phil on the Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown without permission to do so.

Lopez, of Central Islip, gained access to the store by breaking in through a rear door, police said.

Once inside, it is alleged that he located the keys to a gray 2000 Mercury Sable owned by another store employee and fled the scene in the vehicle.

Lopez was placed under arrest several hours later without further incident, police said.

Following his arrest, Lopez was charged with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and grand larceny. He was arraigned on Sunday, May 23 in Mineola. No return court date has been announced.

