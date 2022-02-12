Suffolk County Woman Busted Sneaking Pot Into NY Prison, State Police Say

Contact Us
Zak Failla
Elmira Correctional Facility Elmira Correctional Facility
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
A Long Island woman is facing charges for allegedly attempting to sneak contraband into an upstate prison, New York State Police investigators announced.

Suffolk County resident Kutima T. Glover, age 41, of Amityville, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 6 in Chemung County, when she was busted with marijuana while attempting to visit an inmate at the Elmira Correctional Facility.

Glover was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband following the investigation into the incident.

She was processed at State Police Headquarters in Horseheads and released. Glover is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Feb. 15 to respond to the charge.

