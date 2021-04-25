Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Suffolk County Woman Assaults Officer, Medic At Long Island Walmart, Police Say

The Walmart, located at 2465 Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Suffolk County woman was apprehended after assaulting an officer and a medic at a Walmart in Nassau County, police said.

Cindy Dosette, age 39, of Wyandanch, was involved in a verbal dispute with a male employee at the Walmart, located at 2465 Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow on Saturday, April 24, Nassau County Police said. 

Dosette proceeded to take off her shirt and walk out the front door, said police. 

Officers attempted to place her into custody and into a Nassau County Police Department Ambulance for medical treatment, according to police. 

Dosette kicked an officer in his neck causing pain and contusions, police said. 

A female medic was kicked in her chest, causing pain and bruising, according to police. 

Dosette also continuously spit into the faces of multiple officers and witnesses. 

Both the officer and the medic were treated for their injuries and released.

Dosette was charged with two counts of second-degree assault. 

She was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday, April 25 in Mineola.

