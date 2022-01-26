Suffolk County Woman Accused Of Leaving Dog Outside In Sub-Freezing Temperatures

A Long Island woman was charged with animal cruelty after an animal welfare organization reported she left her 12-year-old dog outside in sub-freezing temperatures overnight.

Holly Acker, age 42, was charged on Saturday, Jan. 22, with one count of animal cruelty and one count of violating the Suffolk County Code, according to the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The SPCA said Acker left the labrador mix dog in the cold for nearly 12 hours with no ready access to food or water. The temperature outside was between 17 degrees and 22 degrees, the report said.

Acker told investigators that she was home at the time and said she had "passed out," even as police and neighbors knocked on the door and tried to get her to bring the dog inside, the animal welfare organization said.

"Neighbors, who were unable to take the dog, desperately tried to provide for the dog in that frigid weather by giving food, water, a blanket and a foam bed to the dog while Acker was in her warm home 'passed out,'" the SPCA said.

Acker is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 10, the organization reported.

The SPCA said those who witness any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County should call 631-382-7722.

