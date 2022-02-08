Suffolk County Man Seriously Injured In Stabbing

Police on Long Island are investigating after a man was found seriously injured from a stabbing.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7, when Suffolk County Police responded to a home at 49 Walter Court in Commack for a reported injured man.

When officers arrived they found a 30-year-old man with multiple stab wounds inside the home, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.

