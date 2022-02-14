Contact Us
Suffolk County Man Seriously Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Tree

Joe Lombardi
Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a Long Island man seriously injured.
It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 in Huntington Station.

The victim, a 40-year-old Huntington Station resident, was driving a 1993 Ford F-250 truck eastbound on West 11th Street, east of Oakwood Road, when the pickup truck skidded on ice, left the roadway, and struck a tree, Suffolk County Police said.

He was transported to Huntington Hospital in serious condition.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

