Suffolk County Man Seriously Injured After Car Crashes Into Pole, Police Say

Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a Long Island overnight.
Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a Long Island overnight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17 in Lake Grove.

A 45-year-old Deer Park man was driving a 2007 Honda Accord westbound on Nesconset Highway when he lost control of the vehicle at Moriches Road, Suffolk County Police said.

The Honda struck a utility pole, and the man was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

He was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for the treatment of serious injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

