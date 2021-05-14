Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Suffolk County Man Nabbed Attempting To Rob Popular LI Eatery, Threatens Employee, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Vincent Baxter
Vincent Baxter Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man was arrested after attempting to allegedly rob a local eatery and then threatened a worker with a flagpole he had broken, according to police.

Vincent Baxter, age 21, of Amityville, was arrested around 4:40 p.m., Thursday, May 13, in Farmingdale, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Baxter approached a 53-year-old female employee at Ralph’s Italian Ices located at 850 Main St., and passed a note demanding money. 

 The victim refused to comply and chased Baxter to 1 Frank Ave., where he broke off a flagpole on a storefront and faced the female victim. He then dropped the flag and fled the location, police said.

Baxter was located by Suffolk County Police in the vicinity of Route 110 and Del Drive, where he was arrested without incident.

He was charged with:

  • Robbery/attempt
  • Menacing
  • Criminal mischief

Baxter was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, May 14 in Mineola.

