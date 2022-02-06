Suffolk County Man Facing 43 Charges, Including Burglary, Grand Larceny, Warrants

A Long Island man is facing 43 charges, including burglary, grand larceny, and 33 active warrants, according to police.

Fifth Precinct Crime Section Officer Eric Cox received information late Saturday morning, Feb. 5 that Matthew Verderosa, age 25, of Coram, who was wanted by police, was possibly at the Midway Motel in Patchogue, Suffolk County Police said.

Cox surveilled the location and observed Verderosa leaving the hotel, according to police.

Verderosa fled and after a short foot pursuit, Cox took custody of Verderosa and placed him under arrest at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Police said Verderosa was charged with the following;

Third-degree burglary for stealing merchandise from Home Depot, located at 10 Gateway Blvd. in Patchogue, on Friday, Feb. 4;

Fourth-degree grand larceny, for stealing merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 1701 Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore, on Tuesday, Jan. 18;

Seven counts of petit larceny for stealing from stores in the Third, Fourth, and Fifth Precincts;

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

33 bench warrants in connection with larcenies.

Verderosa was scheduled to be held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Feb. 6.

