Suffolk County Man Charged For Valentine's Day Liquor Store Robbery

A Long Island man has been charged with the robbery of a liquor store that left an employee injured on Valentine's Day.

Donte Harrell, age 23, of Patchogue, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 23, for the incident which took place on Friday, Feb. 14 at Suffolk Wines and Liquor in Selden.

Harrell was arrested for allegedly going into the store and stealing two bottles of liquor around 1:30 p.m., said the Suffolk County Police.

When an employee tried to stop him, he punched the man in the face. During the scuffle with Harrell, the employee fell causing him to bruise his hand, police said.

Harrell fled in a car driven by another person, police said.

Following his arrest, Harrell was charged with robbery and released. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday, March 1.

