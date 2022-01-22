Suffolk County Man Arrested For Assault, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested following a physical dispute with another man who was injured.

Suffolk County resident Jason Melenciano, age 40, of Riverhead, was arrested around 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, following a dispute with another man who received a laceration to his arm, Riverhead Police said.

According to police, Riverhead police responded to a home at 5050 West Main St., for a report of a physical dispute involving residents.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Melenciano and Richard Meade, age 39, of Riverhead had been involved in a fight which resulted in a laceration to the arm of Meade, police said.

Meade was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corp for treatment of his injury.

Following an investigation, Melenciano was arrested and charged with assault and held for arraignment.

Meade was treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.