Suffolk County Man Accused Of Driving Intoxicated With Child In Front Passenger Seat

A 37-year-old Long Island man was arrested after authorities said he drove while intoxicated with his 4-year-old child in the front passenger seat.

William Coelho-Marques, of Brentwood, was arrested for driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law in Farmingville on Sunday, Nov. 28, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies saw a van failing to maintain its lane on North Ocean Avenue at about 1:40 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said deputies pulled the van over and found that the driver, identified as Coelho-Marques, showed signs of intoxication.

His child was also reportedly observed sitting in the front passenger seat without safety restraints.

Coelho-Marques was arrested and taken to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Civil Bureau, where he submitted to a chemical blood test.

The results of the chemical blood test are pending, authorities said.

Authorities said the child's mother responded to the scene and picked the child up.

