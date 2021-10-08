Suffolk County Authorities Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $500 From Vehicle Parked

Authorities are asking the public for help locating a suspect accused of stealing about $500 from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a Long Island home.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported that the man stole the money from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home on Birchgrove Drive in Central Islip at about 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

