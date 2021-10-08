Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Police: Stolen Golf Cart Leads To Arrest Of Teen With Loaded Gun In Suffolk
Police & Fire

Suffolk County Authorities Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $500 From Vehicle Parked

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing money from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a Suffolk County home.
Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing money from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a Suffolk County home. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities are asking the public for help locating a suspect accused of stealing about $500 from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a Long Island home.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported that the man stole the money from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home on Birchgrove Drive in Central Islip at about 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.