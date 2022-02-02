Suffolk Correction Officers Intercept Meat Cleaver In Mail

Corrections officers working inside a Long Island jail made a curious catch when an inmate was sent a suspicious package.

Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Correction officers intercepted a meat cleaver in a package mailed to the Riverhead Correctional Facility that was among other items in an Amazon shipment.

Sgt. Paul Spinella of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office said that the package was addressed to an inmate and while officers inspected the items they found and confiscated the cleaver.

The rest of the items were delivered to the inmate, he noted.

Officials said in a statement that “all packages sent to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility are opened and inspected as per New York State Minimum Standards and Regulations for Management of County Jails and Penitentiaries.”

“Careful inspection and processing of all mail and packages before they enter the correctional facility is critical,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. said. "Any dangerous item, let alone a large knife, that makes its way into the facility could be deadly for staff and inmates alike.

“While this large meat cleaver was easy to detect, I thank my staff for their careful work in preventing smaller dangerous weapons and drugs from making their way inside through the US mail.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.