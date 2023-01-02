Contact Us
Breaking News: 45-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Wyandanch Home
Store Employee Accused Of Falsely Reporting Bomb, Gun Threats At Smith Haven Mall

Nicole Valinote
Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove
Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 28-year-old woman was charged after investigators said that she falsely reported bomb and gun threats at a mall on Long Island.

Officers responded to Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove after texts were sent to 911 reporting a bomb inside the mall shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

Minutes later, a text from the same phone number indicated that a woman had a gun in the mall, SCPD said.

Police searched the mall and determined there was no threat to the public, authorities said.

Police said Tasia Morales, an employee at a store in the mall, was arrested after an investigation into the incident.

Morales, who is a resident of Amityville, was charged with first-degree falsely reporting an incident and was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 2, SCPD reported. 

