Stony Brook Woman Found Dead In SUV

Shore Road in Stony Brook.
Shore Road in Stony Brook. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating the death of a local woman who was found in her SUV in the water on Long Island.

At about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, March 26, Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives and Sixth Precinct police officers responded to the Stony Brook Boat Ramp, located on Shore Road, after a 911 caller reported a 2020 Kia Telluride in the water.

Harriet Farish, age 76, of Stony Brook, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

