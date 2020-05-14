State Police Issue Alert Long Island Woman Wanted For 10 Years

Seen her?

New York State Police investigators on Long Island have issued an alert for a woman who has been wanted for nearly 10 years following her arrest in 2010.

Erica Teschberg, 38, is wanted by State Police in East Meadow and the Nassau County First District Court following her arrest for driving while intoxicated on June 13, 2010.

When Teschberg failed to appear in court to respond to the charge, a warrant was issued for her arrest by the court on Sept. 14, 2010.

Teschberg was described as being 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 125 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in East Meadow by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

