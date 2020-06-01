Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Woman

Ece Olcay
Ece Olcay Photo Credit: New York State Police

Recognize her?

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators on Long Island who are attempting to locate a wanted woman who has been on the run for more than a decade.

New York State Police detectives in East Meadow are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down Ece Olcay, 35, who was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Nassau County on Oct. 2 2009.

Following her arrest, Olcay failed to appear in court to respond to the DWI charge, and a warrant was issued for her arrest by the Nassau County First District Court days later on Oct. 6, 2009.

Olcay was described by investigators as being 5-foot-3, weighing approximately 133 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding Olcay’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

