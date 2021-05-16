Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Alert Issued For Suffolk County 29-Year-Old Who's Been Missing For A Week
Police & Fire

State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

Zak Failla
Alejandro Tobon-Tobon
Alejandro Tobon-Tobon Photo Credit: New York State Police

An alert has been issued by New York State Police for a wanted man who was arrested more than a decade ago on Long Island.

Investigators in East Meadow are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down Alejandro Tobon-Tobon, age 39, who was arrested in March 2010 and charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Tobon-Tobon later failed to appear for court proceedings, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest by the Nassau County First District Court on May 31, 2012.

Anyone with information regarding Tobon-Tobon’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in East Meadow by calling 631-756-3300.

