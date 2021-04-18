State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators on Long Island issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been wanted for more than a decade.

Roberto Chub was arrested by New York State Police troopers out of Farmingdale for allegedly driving while intoxicated on July 22, 2010, when he was busted following a traffic stop in Nassau County.

Following his arrest, Chub failed to make a required court appearance, and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Nassau County First District Court on March 1, 2011.

Chub, 37, was described as being 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts or who recognizes Chub has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Farmingdale by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

