State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

A wanted man on Long Island has been on the run for nearly eight years after being arrested on a drug charge in 2013.

New York State Police Troop L in Farmingdale issued an alert for a man wanted for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Black is wanted by the New York State Police and Nassau County First District Court following his arrest on Jan. 4, 2013. A bench warrant was issued for Black on Oct. 15, 2013, when he failed to appear in court to respond to the charge.

Investigators described Black, 36, as approximately 6-feet tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Black’s whereabouts has been warned “not to take any police-action” and advised to contact New York State Police in Farmingdale by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.