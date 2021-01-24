Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

Zak Failla
Gustavo Arias
Gustavo Arias Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Long Island man has been wanted for more than a decade after being arrested for alleged impaired driving.

New York State Police investigators in Farmingdale issued an alert as they attempt to locate Gustavo Arias, who is wanted by both State Police and the Nassau County First District Court.

According to police, Arias was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated on Feb.. 10, 2008, and a bench warrant was later issued for his arrest a month later on March 10 that year when he failed to comply with the conditions of his release.

Anyone with information on Arias’ whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police by calling (631) 756-3300.

