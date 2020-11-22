Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

Christina Coulter
Michael Leahy, 38, has been wanted by police since October of 2017
Michael Leahy, 38, has been wanted by police since October of 2017 Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police are searching for a Long Island man who was arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs in March of 2015. 

A warrant was issued for Michael Leahy's arrest in October of 2017, according to State Police in East Meadow. Leahy has blue eyes and blonde hair, stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 190 pounds. 

Those who know Leahy's whereabouts are encouraged to contact troopers at 631-756-3300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

