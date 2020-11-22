State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

State Police are searching for a Long Island man who was arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs in March of 2015.

A warrant was issued for Michael Leahy's arrest in October of 2017, according to State Police in East Meadow. Leahy has blue eyes and blonde hair, stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Those who know Leahy's whereabouts are encouraged to contact troopers at 631-756-3300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

